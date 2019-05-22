John Panye, the man who coached the Saskatchewan Roughriders to an appearance in the 1976 Grey Cup has died.

Payne was 86.

During his time as head coach with the green and white, Payne lead the team to a home playoff game and the Western Final in all four seasons between 1973 and 1976 including a Grey Cup loss to the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1976.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Payne family,” the Riders stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

Panye’s three-decade coaching career also included CFL stints in Winnipeg, Hamilton and Edmonton.

Payne was inducted into the Riders Plaza of Honour in 2001.