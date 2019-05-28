

CTV Regina





A former athlete of the defunct University of Regina wrestling team is feeling disheartened, after he says he found the team’s trophies and plaques in the trash.

The discovery was made by Dane, who asked that his last name not be shared, behind the Kinesiology Building.

“I wasn’t happy to see the team’s legacy just discarded and thrown in a dumpster,” Dane said.

According to the Dean of Kinesiology, the items in question were not filed into the university archives because the information was transferred onto new items which are on display.

“Ultimately that would have been my call,” Dean Harold Riemer said. “We as a faculty made a decision that we needed that space, we had asked on a number of occasions to please come grab the items that you want. We received no response and we needed that space.”

Dean Herold Riemer said several requests were sent to the former occupant of the office from which the trophies were removed, to collect their belongings. He said the university did not receive a response.

Dane said he was looking for wooden pallets in a dumpster behind the Kinesiology Building, when he found the memorabilia. It was another blow, after the U of R’s wrestling program was cut last year.

“Over all it felt very disrespectful, the university wrestling program had a legacy of success while it was here and when it was cancelled last year, it was extremely hard to take,” Inga Hammer, another former U of R wrestler said.

Dane wants to see the original plaques hanging in the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Dominque Head.