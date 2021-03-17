Advertisement
Fort Qu'Appelle hospital managing COVID-19 outbreak: Indigenous Services
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 4:54PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 17, 2021 6:35PM CST
COVID-19
REGINA -- The All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle is open for emergency and other services, as it works to manage a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a public service announcement from Indigenous Services Canada, contact tracing is ongoing and travel to or from any other communities is discouraged.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) did not provide a comment to CTV News. CTV News has reached out to the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council for a comment as well.