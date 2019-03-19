

CTV Regina





A founding member of CKCK-TV, now CTV Regina, has passed away at age 95.

Alex White was the first employee hired at the station back in the 1950s. He spent more than 40 years as technical director.

Before making the move to television, White worked in radio. He served in the Second World War as a radio announcer in Canada’s Merchant Navy.

White spent his whole life in Saskatchewan. He was born in Craik in 1923.