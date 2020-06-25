Advertisement
Four cases of Dutch elm disease found in Regina trees
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 1:30PM CST
The City of Regina is removing trees from the area of 2 Ave. and King St., after Dutch elm disease was detected. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- The city has confirmed four cases of Dutch Elms disease in 2020.
The diseased trees, located on 2 Ave. and King St., are being removed by city crews on Thursday.
The pruning of Elm trees is prohibited between April 1 and August 31, due to provincial regulations. These guidelines help minimize the risk of spreading the disease.
Regina has lost 128 trees to Dutch elm disease since 1981.