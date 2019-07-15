Four evacuees from Northern Ontario have been arrested since they arrived in Regina last week.

About 420 people were evacuated from Pikangikum First Nation and brought to Regina over the past week. No more evacuees are expected, and none ended up going to Saskatoon.

The Ministry of Corrections confirms three of the four suspects remanded in Regina Correctional, but couldn’t elaborate on the charges.

According to police, a report was received on Friday evening of a fight that broke out in one of two residence towers. Nineteen-year-old Edward Keeper and 22-year-old Darian Moose are charged with assault causing bodily harm to a 24-year-old man.

A third man, 29, was arrested early Saturday morning after a woman was injured following a physical altercation. The man’s name will not be released as the assault was domestic in nature, and identifying the accused could identify the victim. He is charged with aggravated assault.

A fourth suspect was charged with common assault after an incident on Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Chelsey Strang was arrested for assaulting another woman.

Regina police added officers have been assisting campus security since late last week.

The province has also confirmed there is damage to some of the dorms at the University of Regina, where the majority of the evacuees are being housed. The province says Ontario and Indigenous Services will be covering all of the costs associated with the evacuation.

"This is also I think the second or third evacuation this community has been under in the last eight weeks. So there is a lot of duress there and ultimately that causes people to do things that they wouldn't normally do,” Saskatchewan’s emergency management and fire safety assistant deputy minister & commissioner, Duane McKay said.

Activities are being set up around the University and First Nations liaisons are being provided to help with any language barriers.

The fire threatening Pikangikum has calmed down, and officials are hoping to help return the evacuees to their homes as soon as possible, but no date is set yet.

All four accused appeared in court on Monday.