Free, No-barriers yoga aims to help healing for Indigenous trauma survivors in Regina

Shyla Gable (Right) leads a spiritually informed yoga class meant for Indigenous trauma survivors at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina. (Brianne Foley/CTV News) Shyla Gable (Right) leads a spiritually informed yoga class meant for Indigenous trauma survivors at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina. (Brianne Foley/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener