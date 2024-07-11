Three people charged in connection to Regina's 3rd homicide of 2024

Three people, including the subject of a Canada-wide-warrant, have been arrested in connection to Regina’s third homicide of the year.

Skyler Ochuschayoo, 29, who was the subject of the warrant, is charged with one count of first degree murder as well as possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Dakota Sangwais, 29, is also charged with first degree murder while 40-year-old Shanette BigKnife faces one charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

The killing took place at around 10 p.m. on June 29.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street just after 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene by both police and EMS. Regardless, the 25-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

A death investigation began immediately, with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service confirming that the death was the result of homicide in the days following.

The investigation eventually led to a Canada-wide-warrant being issued for Ochuschayoo.

On July 10, he was located in the area of 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street. The two other suspects were arrested and charged soon after.

Ochuschayoo, Sangwais, and BigKnife made their first appearance in Regina Provincial Court Thursday morning.