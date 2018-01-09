

CTV Regina





Roads are slippery in the Queen City due to freezing rain on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the region. According to the weather agency, the rain will be light but will likely continue for several hours.

RCMP said the conditions are making highways around the city very slippery. White Butte RCMP have responded to several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 6 south of Regina. No one has been seriously injured, but motorists should expect delays while emergency crews work to clear the area.

RCMP are also reporting multiple vehicles in the ditch on Highway 1 and Highway 11.

The rain will make roads, highways and sidewalks very icy. Drivers and pedestrians are being reminded to take extra care in the poor conditions.

Just had a call from Joel - pretty icy along highway 6 south of Regina. #SASKTraffic #SKTraffic #YQR — Big Dog 92.7 (@BigDog927regina) January 9, 2018