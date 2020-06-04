REGINA -- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Pasqua First Nation recently partnered to provide more than a million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Pasqua First Nation’s Pro Metal Industries Ltd. in Regina provided 444,000 gloves, 592,000 surgical face masks, 50,000 isolation gowns and 2,200 face shields to the FSIN for distribution last week. The PPE will be handed out for essential and front-line workers to various First Nations in need.

“This PPE will assist in keeping our front-line workers safe,” said Chief Matthew Peigan of Pasqua First Nation.

“Pasqua First Nation welcomes the opportunity to work with the Federal Government’s First Nation Indian Health Benefits (FNIHB), the FSIN and ProMetal Industries an acquiring the much needed PPE for the FSIN’s 74 First Nations.”

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron expects a potential second or third wave of COVID-19 and he wants to make sure every First Nation is properly prepared.

“As Saskatchewan moves through their proposed reopen plan phases, we remind everyone that we must not let our guard down on our efforts of containing and preventing the spread of this invisible enemy,” said Cameron.

“We urge all First Nations to continue to be vigilant with their emergency preparedness measures, border security and/or curfews. We are implementing the famine and pestilence clause under Treaty.”

The FSIN says this is the second round of PPE deliveries to First Nations in the province. They previously handed out more than 330,000 PPE like barrier masks, disposable gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer.

The delivery of this shipment of PPE should be completed by the end of the week.