REGINA -- Members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations will be making an announcement at the Walking with our Angels site later this morning.

The FSIN will speak at the camp at 11 a.m., addressing the organization’s efforts for more suicide prevention supports in the province.

Tristen Durocher has been staying in the tipi since July 31. He walked from La Ronge to the legislature to demand more action on suicide prevention.

The Walking with our Angels camp on the legislature grounds. (CTV Regina)

Durocher has faced bylaw infractions for not removing the tipi.

He has met with government ministers, but says they have shown no willingness to do more to address suicides in Saskatchewan.

He plans to stay at the camp until Sept. 13, which is when his ceremonial fast is expected to end.