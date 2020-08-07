REGINA -- Two years ago, Prescott Demas, Richelle Dubois and the Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp lasted in Wascana Park for nearly 200 days.

Demas says the Government of Saskatchewan ignored their calls for something to be done about racial injustice in Saskatchewan.

"They were more focused about the grass than they were about the issues that we brought forward," Demas told CTV News on Friday.

Two years after the protest was stopped, Demas believes the lasting impact was the awareness it brought to the issues.

"We talked to thousands of people, thousands of people that came there and a lot of them are unaware of the issues that we face, so we opened a lot of eyes," Demas said.

"We used that as a platform for people to address their concerns and bring their stories to the camp, so it’s nice to see that platform is still being used," added Dubois.

Another camp, this time focusing on the Government’s refusal to pass a legally mandated suicide prevention strategy, has been set up for the past week outside the Legislative Building in the same spot Demas and Dubois occupied.

Demas says Tristen Durocher’s camp is focused and has a purpose.

"It’s great seeing anybody stepping up and bringing forward Indigenous issues, they’re all connected, it’s all connected," Demas said.

"There should be a permanent representation there of First Nations communities and a place where First Nations can bring their concerns like child welfare, suicide and injustice in the court system," Dubois said.

The Walking with Our Angels group arrived at the Legislative Building last Friday. Durocher has been on a hunger strike for eight days.