Fundraising underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic
Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old hockey player from Saskatchewan who died tragically last week.
“He was a brother to everyone,” said Grasdal's childhood friend Bryan Thompson.
Thompson and Grasdal first met while playing minor hockey in Moose Jaw, Sask.
“We sorta just clicked,” Thomspon said.
While scrolling through photos and memories on his phone, sitting in the seats of the very rink they played in, Thompson says he won’t remember Brady as a hockey player.
But rather, as a best friend.
“We were inseparable,” Thomspon explained. “I’ll miss the random one-liners and jokes he would say when he walked in the room.”
Starting his playing career in Moose Jaw, Grasdal also played at Notre Dame, Yorkton, Portage La Prairie, Man. and in Nipawin.
This season, he assistant coached the U15 AA Moose Jaw Warriors.
Friends say Grasdal died during an accidental fall while on vacation to the Dominican Republic.
In an email to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said “[they] were providing consular assistance to the family and were in contact with local officials.”
GAC added they could not disclose any further information citing “privacy considerations.”
The process to get him home is lengthy and costly.
“We got a good start already,” Thompson said. “But we’re looking to raise it even higher.”
Thompson and some other of Grasdal’s friends have designed hoodies in Brady’s honour to raise money for the family to help cover some costs.
(Courtesy: Bryan Thompson)
The hoodie bears the letters ‘BG’ and the number ‘24,’ which he wore.
The first of his many tattoos is scripted on the sleeve. It reads, “Family over anything.”
“[He] deserves more than a hoodie,” Thompson added. “But this is a great way for us to show support.”
On Saturday, 50/50 proceeds from the U15 Warriors game will also be given to the Grasdal’s.
That game is at 7:15 p.m. at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
Thomspon says they have no fund goal to meet. Just as much as they can raise.
To make an order, you can contact Bryan Thompson or Matt Dueck on social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Czechs are coming to grips with the worst mass shooting in the country's history in which 14 died
People in the Czech capital were trying to come to grips Friday with the worst mass shooting in the country's history that left 14 dead and dozens injured.
GDP remained unchanged in October for third month, despite drop in real estate activity
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in lead-up to Christmas
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Tibb's Eve is a unique N.L. holiday, and a big boost to downtown business
Tibb's Eve has become a unique tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the unofficial start of holiday celebrations. And for many businesses, it has proven to be an important lifeline.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. has second-highest rate of deaths among people waiting for surgery: report
A new report has found an increasing number of Canadians are dying while waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans.
-
RCMP seize nearly 500 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of meth in northern Sask. community
Nearly 500 grams of cocaine and 306 grams of methamphetamine was seized by police from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Big River, Sask. RCMP said.
-
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for action in wake of brutal assault
A brutal and disturbing assault on a First Nations woman in Winnipeg last week is prompting calls from First Nations leaders for immediate action.
-
The history of Manitoba-made sugar and how the sugar beet industry could be revived in the province
As the Rogers Sugar strike drags on with no end in sight, some bakers are looking for sugar on shelves, while others are looking to Manitoba’s manufacturing history for answers.
-
High expectations, tight budget pose a challenge for Manitoba's new premier
By all accounts, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is still in a honeymoon phase, almost three months after leading his New Democrats to an election win that ousted the former Progressive Conservative government.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport bustling with holiday travellers
Passengers are lining up at the Calgary International Airport on Friday on what's believed to be the busiest travel day of the year.
-
Alta. premier doubles down on vaccine advice as respiratory illness increases
Alberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse.
-
Lindholm scores, DeSimone nets first goal, and Markstrom wins 200th as Flames top Ducks 3-0
Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his 200th career win and the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 3-0 victory Thursday night over the Anaheim Ducks.
Edmonton
-
No notice given to clear 8 high-risk encampments, but closure of other camps continues: advocates
The city, police and social agencies discussed encampments during an emergency meeting organized by the mayor Wednesday night.
-
Crash investigation causing delays on 107 Avenue: police
Edmonton Police Service warned of traffic delays on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning
A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Unattended suspicious bag deemed safe after shutting down Toronto Pearson Airport terminal
An unattended 'suspicious bag' that temporarily shut down a Toronto Pearson Airport terminal ahead of its busiest travel day of the year has been deemed safe.
-
Police searching for vulnerable 12-year-old child in Mississauga
Peel police say that they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old child who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
-
Pizza delivery driver charged for drunk driving, 'nearly' striking OPP officer with vehicle
A pizza delivery driver was arrested on drunk driving charges after nearly colliding with a police officer near Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Ottawa gas prices to remain stable for holiday drivers
For those setting out on the road this holiday season, gas prices are looking favourable for drivers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier to target abuse after talking to father of 12-year-old sextortion victim
Premier David Eby says he had a heartbreaking phone call with the father of a 12-year-old British Columbia boy who killed himself after falling prey to online sextortion, and he hopes to honour the boy by seeking more online protections for youth.
-
Love Hallmark movies? Now you can visit the B.C. homes where some are filmed
Tucked away in a quiet country neighbourhood in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are homes that look like they’re straight out of a festive Hallmark Christmas movie. And it turns out, they are.
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts federal government for immigration policy
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is speaking out on the latest population growth numbers in B.C. and across the country.
Montreal
-
Draft settlement on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union
The FSE says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.
-
Demonstration in support of education workers planned at Legault's Montreal offices
A rally in support of striking education workers is slated to take place in front of Premier Francois Legault's Montreal offices.
-
Shots fired at Montreal restaurant with customers inside
A restaurant in Montreal was the target of gunfire while customers were inside.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek hit-and-run driver after cyclist sent to hospital
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver after a cyclist was struck and sent to the hospital in a hit-and-run collision last month.
-
5 mewing kittens found in cardboard box outside B.C. SPCA shelter
Five kittens in a cardboard box were found mewing for their mother after being abandoned outside of a Victoria animal shelter, according to the B.C. SPCA.
-
British Columbians leaving for other provinces at decade-high, many going to Alberta: StatsCan
More people moved out of British Columbia than moved in between July and September, according to new data from Statistics Canada, and many outgoing residents went next door to Alberta.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday.
-
N.S. wait times, emergency department closures up in: accountability report
Nova Scotia’s accountability report shows longer wait times at emergency departments, an increase in unplanned closures, and a notable drop in emergency department hours.
-
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in lead-up to Christmas
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Northern Ont. 'army brat' fighting to regain his Canadian citizenship, access to healthcare
A Sault Ste. Marie man was looking to update his driver's license when he made a shocking discovery.
-
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo businesses broken into with lockbox keys: WRPS
Regional police are investigating business break-ins where they say entry was gained by getting keys in a lockbox or by prying open a door.
-
Guelph, Ont. reporter speaks out after he was detained and camera seized by OPP
A Guelph, Ont. journalist is seeking answers from OPP and the Coroner’s Office after he was detained at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning and his camera was confiscated.
-
Senior scammed out of $30K in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating after a senior citizen was scammed out of $30,000.