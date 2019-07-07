Gainer the Gopher shows off new eyes after redesign controversy
Gainer Gopher greets the crowd during first half CFL action between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Calgary Stampeders, in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:50AM CST
Gainer the Gopher got another change to his look this week after the redesign of the beloved mascot went viral last week.
Before the Roughriders game on Saturday night, a video showed Gainer throwing away his green contact lenses and showing off his brown eyes.
Gainer IS Game Ready.��#ThisIsOurGopher pic.twitter.com/lxSJIfHCFt— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 7, 2019
The slimmed down version of Gainer with piercing green eyes was met with some controversy online after last week’s home opener, and a group even started a petition with nearly 5,000 signatures to bring back the original design.