Gainer's new look at Riders' season opener raising eyebrows on social media
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:57AM CST
The Roughriders returned to Mosaic Stadium on Monday night with a decisive victory over the Toronto Argonauts. But while fans were happy to welcome their Riders home, they had a few concerns about Gainer’s off-season makeover.
The mascot is little slimmer, and perhaps a little scarier, heading into this year’s CFL season.
Online reaction included fans fearing he would “haunt [their] dreams”, while others said he’s “not my Gainer.”
The new look had former Premier Brad Wall speculating on Gainer’s origin story.
Some compared the new and improved Gainer to Gritty, the infamous mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers.
One disgruntled fan has even launched a petition calling on the Riders to bring back the former Gainer. It had collected more than 1,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.