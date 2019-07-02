The Roughriders returned to Mosaic Stadium on Monday night with a decisive victory over the Toronto Argonauts. But while fans were happy to welcome their Riders home, they had a few concerns about Gainer’s off-season makeover.

The mascot is little slimmer, and perhaps a little scarier, heading into this year’s CFL season.

We’re THIS⤵️ excited to get back to playing tonight:#UniteInGreen pic.twitter.com/A8qIhj07GU — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 2, 2019

Online reaction included fans fearing he would “haunt [their] dreams”, while others said he’s “not my Gainer.”

His new face will haunt my dreams for awhile. — Brandon T Eashappie (@brandoneashappi) July 2, 2019

The new look had former Premier Brad Wall speculating on Gainer’s origin story.

.@BitterGainer Working theory: beloved Gainer tragically died and ..... pic.twitter.com/07Tm75TNjE — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) July 2, 2019

Some compared the new and improved Gainer to Gritty, the infamous mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers.

One disgruntled fan has even launched a petition calling on the Riders to bring back the former Gainer. It had collected more than 1,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.