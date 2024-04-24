REGINA
Regina

    • Gang unit operation in west Regina leads to firearms and drugs seized, 2 arrests

    A Regina Police Service vehicle can be seen near the 1100 block of Empress Street during an operation in that area on April 23, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service vehicle can be seen near the 1100 block of Empress Street during an operation in that area on April 23, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Two people are facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms in Regina.

    On Tuesday around 9:40 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit, as well as the Special Weapons and Tactics Team and patrol officers executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of Empress Street, according to a release from the RPS.

    Methamphetamine, cash, a rifle, firearm parts, and a replica firearm were found, police said.

    A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman are both charged with possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

    The man is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and breach of a conditional sentence order.

    Both were scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

