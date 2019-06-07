Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour have sold out after one hour.

Thousands waited in an online queue beginning at 9 a.m. for the tickets to come on sale at 10 a.m.

"I'm not at all surprised, there's a big appetite for Garth Brooks to be here and I’m not surprised at all," Mayor Michael Fourgere. "It took under an hour. Hopefully we see something in the future, but pleased to see it. We have a lot of country fans in this province and it's the only Canadian tour happening with him. So we're really pleased."

Brooks last performed in Saskatchewan in 2016, with six sold-out shows in four nights at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.