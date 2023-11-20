Gaza ceasefire protest temporarily shuts down Sask. legislature

Proceedings in the Saskatchewan Legislature were halted on Monday afternoon after a group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted question period.

As MLAs sparred on the assembly floor – protestors in the gallery began to chant "ceasefire now."

Following multiple attempts to restore order by Speaker of the House Randy Weekes – members from both sides of the house were escorted out.

Protestors then made their way out into the rotunda where security ushered them back to the front doors of the building and eventually outside.

The protest was planned to “hold the Saskatchewan government accountable" for its support of Israel," by "flooding the galleries of the legislature," a news release sent out to the media said.

Protesters were escorted to the Sask. legislative building's front doors by security officials. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)

The protest group consisted of both Regina and Saskatoon residents, according to organizers.

Planned media availabilities with government MLAs following question period were cancelled for the day following the protest.

To see the moment that proceedings were disrupted you can click the video player at the top of this story.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.