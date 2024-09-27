REGINA
Regina

    • George Gordon First Nation to release results of unmarked graves search

    

    George Gordon First Nation is set to release the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.

    The Nation’s Residential School Committee is set to reveal the findings in a public announcement at 1:30 p.m. at the community’s current school.

    In April of 2022, George Gordon First Nation announced the discovery of 14 possible burial sites.

    The search has been conducted in two phases. Phase 1 began in 2021 and included a survey while the process moved to Phase 2 in the fall of 2023.

    Gordon’s Indian Residential School was established as a dayschool by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1876 before expanding in 1888 to include student housing.

    The school was destroyed in a fire in 1929 – but was rebuilt. The residence was closed in 1996.

    George Gordon First Nation is located approximately 115 kilometres north of Regina.

    -With files from Brendan Ellis and Stefanie Davis.

    If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

