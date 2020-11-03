REGINA -- Gladys McDonald School in Regina will remain open after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school board said it was made aware of the case on Nov. 2.

“The school division contacted all families with students in the affected classroom and letters have been sent out to all Gladys McDonald school families,” Regina Public Schools said in a news release.

The school will remain open, and students from the class in question will be attending classes remotely until Friday.

The Saskatchewan health Authority will contact families and staff who may have been in close contact with the impacted person.