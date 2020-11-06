REGINA -- Regina Public Schools announced it will move high schools to Level 3 beginning on Nov. 12.

This means public high school students will attended classes on alternating days, in order to reduce school attendance by around 50 per cent daily.

“The Government of Saskatchewan Safe School Plan provides the opportunity for further safety protocols. We are currently in Level 2 of the Saskatchewan Safe School Plan. The Saskatchewan Health Authority has recommended that this is an appropriate safety measure for our high schools,” Regina Public Schools said in a news release.

The school board believes that having students attend school every other day with improve safety by:

Increasing ability to complete the term in the event of an outbreak

Increased ability to remain physically distant

Fewer close contacts in school

Increased ability to return to classes after an outbreak

“We have seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise in our schools and we are confident that the measures we have taken in the past have limited the spread, and have allowed our students to continue their learning, or return to learning as quickly and safely as possible,” said Greg Enion, Director of Education. “We understand that this change may create some inconvenience for school families, especially for those that may have students in both high school and elementary school. Our focus, at Regina Public Schools, is to minimize health and safety risks for students and staff.”

This change may not apply to students who are in low enrollment congregated programs or lower enrollment classes.