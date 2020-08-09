REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited the Golden Mile Superstore on Friday.

The SHA said the risk of transmission remains low, but people may have been exposed to the virus if they visited the location on Aug. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second time there has been a recent exposure at the Golden Mile Superstore.

The SHA said that people who visited the store on July 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

Superstore isn’t the only business that has been exposed to COVID-19 recently.

Multiple other businesses throughout the city have been exposed, including Walmart in Grasslands, the Superstore in Rochdale, and a store in Cornwall Centre.