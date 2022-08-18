Goodale says Russian oligarchs should not receive proceeds from steel plant

Canada’s High Commissioner to Great Britain, Ralph Goodale, is currently on vacation in Regina and attending to diplomatic business while at home.

He says Russian oligarchs should not receive proceeds from a sale of Regina’s Evraz steel plant.

The U.K. incorporated Russian steel maker is currently soliciting proposals for its North American properties, something that Goodale is calling a very serious issue.

“The tough business of diplomacy tending to all of the issues that arise in relation to the war in Ukraine has been a dominating factor,” he said.

Regina’s Evraz Steel plant is one of 14 North American mills that the Russian steel maker is trying to sell.

“We need to ensure in collaboration with the United States and the United Kingdom that not one penny from that sale transaction goes upstairs to the Russian oligarchs that are in cahoots, if you will, with Putin,” said Goodale.

Goodale said Canada must continue to accept displaced Ukrainians as quickly as possible, maintain support for Ukraine in the war and not lose sight of who is responsible.

“Putin is responsible for this war and Putin alone,” he said.

Goodale believes a sale of Evraz would have to meet the key objectives of maintaining the business and its jobs while ensuring that Russian oligarchs do not receive any of the proceeds.