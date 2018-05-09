

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has tendered 24 projects worth around $65 million to improve highway safety in the province.

Projects will include passing lanes on Highway 4 between North Battleford and Cochin, and Highway 6 between the junction of Highway 39 and the Rowatt Access. The province will also be twinning Highway 7 near Vanscoy.

“Safety is the most important priority on our provincial highway system,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “We are pleased with this year's spring tender plan and the continuation of passing lane expansion throughout the province.”

The government also plans to grade and pave 70 kilometres of provincial highways, maintain 225 kilometres of highways, bridge replacements and rehabilitations, and two culvert installments.

Tender advertising is underway for the projects. Start times will vary based on when the tender is awarded, contractor availability and weather.

Combined with tenders from 2017, the province says it is currently working on 130 projects worth more than $285 million.