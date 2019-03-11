

CTV Regina





Supporters of the long-term care home in Grenfell, which was forced to shut down due to mould over the summer, traveled to Regina Monday to bring government attention to the facility.

Thirty-three permanent staff were issued layoff notices in September and 20 residents of the Grenfell Pioneer Home were relocated to nearby communities.

The delegation attended question period where the opposition asked the government about the future of long-term care in the community.

"It's for the residents, so many things for them that they had to deal with that they never should have had to deal with at that age," said Mary Piller, a former worker at the Grenfell Pioneer Home. "It's vital no one gets moved like that. They got one days notice, one day, and they were evicted. And literally it was an eviction."

"I feel for the families," said Greg Ottenbreit, Minister of Rural and Remote Health. "You never want to see this type of disruption happen. It can affect a person mentally and emotionally and maybe physically."

"Our priority is to make sure people have safe housing and that's why we invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the maitenance of this facility in upkeep, but when mould was found we couldn't in good conscience keep [the residents] there."

A request for proposals for the Grenfell home was put out last month and closes March 20.