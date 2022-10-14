Group of 52 people share $1M lottery prize

A group of 52 people made history as the largest group to take home a $1 million lottery prize in western Canada.

The group, who are mostly from Saskatchewan with a few people from Manitoba and Alberta, won the money in the Aug. 5 Lotto Max draw

Ashley Sieben from Lagenburg, Sask. claimed the prize on behalf of the other 51 group members, at the Delta Hotel in Regina on Friday.

Sieben coordinates things and buys tickets each time the prize gets big. The group started with about 40 friends four years ago and has since grown to include friends of friends.

“It’s been four years, every time it hits $50 million, we chip in 10 bucks. We all chip in 10 bucks, head on down to the gas station and pick up our tickets. This time I happen to get the winning ticket, I guess,” he said.

He bought their ticket from Petro Canada in Langenburg, Sask. on the day of the draw and won by matching all numbers for one of the MAXMILLIONS draws. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 10, 11, 27, 34, and 36.

Each person will receive $19,230.76 of the prize money and have different plans on how they will use their share. Sieben said some of the other member’s plans include trips, debt payments, and maybe a boat.

Sieben plans to use his share to pay off his wife’s student loans and finish some work on the garage.