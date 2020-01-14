REGINA -- A Regina Police officer and a paramedic took the witness stand on day two of the murder trial of Jason McKay.

McKay is charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife, Jenny, in 2017.

Const. Bryce Fink was one of the first officers on the scene on Sept. 6, 2017.

He said when he arrived at the home in the 200 block of Angus St., McKay answered the door covered in blood.

Fink says when he entered the kitchen of the home there was blood everywhere and a body with a knife in the chest. Fink got chocked up and called the scene “gruesome”.

Paramedic Jason Williams took the stand, and said there was a lot of blood in the home and determined “irreversible death has occurred” in the body.

More crown witnesses are scheduled to take the stand on Tuesday afternoon.