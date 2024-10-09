'He's confident': Riders prepare for first matchup against Rourke

Saturday will mark the second time the Saskatchewan Roughriders play the BC Lions this season but the first time they will face quarterback, Nathan Rourke since his return to the Canadian Football League [CFL].

“He’s a good quarterback. He can make all the throws. He’s a talented guy, he can run when he needs to and he’s confident,” said defensive back, Rolan Milligan Jr.

Last time the Riders faced the Lions, it was Vernon Adams Jr. at the helm as Rourke had not returned from his time in the National Football League [NFL].

In his seven games as a Lion this season, Rourke has thrown for 1,581 yards but just four touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, the team knows that even in the rollercoaster of a season he has had, he still poses a major threat on the field.

“I know some people are trying to change the narrative a bit, that’s not the case. If you look at him and what he’s accomplished in his time in BC, prior to leaving and coming back you see a lot of the same things. Quick decision making and obviously comfortable in the system,” head coach Corey Mace told reporters.

“You can see it on film, I mean, he’s still an explosive player. He can still make all the reads and make all the throws, and he’s got guys that can make plays for him,” added defensive back, Marcus Sayles.

Sayles could be referring to league leading receiver, Justin McInnis (1,244 yards) who put on quite a show versus Saskatchewan in their first matchup when he recorded 243 receiving yards and a touchdown in their 35-20 victory over the Riders.

“He went crazy against us last time. As a secondary, that’s the first thing we think about playing BC. He had a good game, so we have to make sure he doesn’t wreck the game again,” Milligan Jr. said.

“I could be the wrong guy to ask [on how to limit him] because we didn’t do a very good job last time. But he’s a tremendous player, such a huge target for them. We just have to be cognizant of where he’s at on the field and making sure that we have a couple extra eyes on that guy,” Mace shared.

There is more on the line this game though, as Saskatchewan could secure a home playoff game with a win. As it stands right now, Saskatchewan is in second place in the West Division with a 8-7-1 record while BC is trailing right behind them in third place at 8-8.

“All the games have mattered but these are the fun ones when home field is on the line and winning for certain reasons,” said quarterback Trevor Harris with a smirk. “It just adds a little element to it.”

“I feel like our fans deserve it. We’ve kind of put ourselves in a situation of losing a lot of games earlier in the season and we feel like we’re back on track. We feel like we should get a home game and at least let our fans watch one,” Sayles said.

The win and a potential west semi-final matchup against the Lions would be icing on the cake for his season after he was cut by BC earlier this year.

“I was talking with my fiancé about it, just getting cut, and going through the ups and downs of the season, then being in a position [to clinch a home game] playing them and it’s exciting,” he exclaimed.