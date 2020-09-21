REGINA -- A hearing began in Regina on Monday to look at a proposed class-action lawsuit by families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The lawsuit alleges RCMP were negligible when investigating cases of the missing women and girls. It must receive certification before it can go ahead.

A judge will decide whether the lawsuit should be certified.

As part of the lawsuit, Diane BigEagle is looking to sue the RCMP following the disappearance of her daughter, Danita Faith, in 2007.

BigEagle’s lawyer Tony Merchant argued on Monday that RCMP lacked in their investigations because of systemic racism.

“An underlying issue is that the murdered and missing inquiry was accepted by the government and they have done nothing since,” Merchant said.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls concluded that decades of systemic racism and human rights violations played a role in the deaths and disappearances.

Merchant argued RCMP had jurisdiction over Faith’s file because she was believed to be outside the city when she went missing.

He said even though BigEagle first went to Regina Police, RCMP assisted in the case.

Merchant is expected to wrap up his arguments on Tuesday. The defence will then argue their case, expecting to finish on Thursday.