Heavy rain causes flooding, closes streets around Regina

Heavy rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning has caused some flooding in different parts of Regina.

The City closed the Albert St. and Saskatchewan Drv. underpass Tuesday morning due to the water level underneath.

Several parts of Ring Road are also restricted late Tuesday morning, according to the City.

Traffic on the Ring Road currently restricted:



🚧Winnipeg underpass closed

🚧Eastbound at Winnipeg St closed

🚧Southbound traffic detoured to exit at McDonald St

🚧Northbound traffic detoured to exit at Victoria Ave



For the latest information visit https://t.co/WFb3HtDSHL #yqr pic.twitter.com/92pWeUsONo — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) July 19, 2022

CTV News Regina also received reports of a water rescue with police responding to a scene.

Residents are reminded to check sump pumps and basements and to put drain spouts down and pointing away from infrastructure.

The City also said the heavy rain has caused some delays for transit.

Due to the heavy rain and some streets experiencing flooding, some routes are experiencing detours. Delays are expected throughout the day.



Please check https://t.co/yoOiPJ3AAt for real-time schedules and route updates. #yqr pic.twitter.com/h9zp979ktG — Regina Transit (@YQRTransit) July 19, 2022

The official ECCC station (RCS) in Regina has reported 56.4 mm of rain so far, but some reports are up to 64 mm, according to CTV News Regina meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes.

The wetland and construction site next to our home has taken on a lot of water. pic.twitter.com/NiRLaRZ7jM — Darrell Romuld (@CTVDarrell) July 19, 2022

The current forecast is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers for Regina with the chance of a thunderstorm Tuesday night.

Sunshine is expected to return by Thursday.

