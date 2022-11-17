Here’s a look at some free, family friendly events at the Grey Cup Festival

This year’s Grey Cup Festival features a number of free, family friendly events taking place both indoors and out.

For families with children aged five years and under, Gainer’s Heartland offers a variety of indoor activities. It runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“We’ve got nursing stations and some quiet zones, but beyond that they’ve done a really great job to activate the spaces with some face painting, hair braiding and warm stuffy races,” Crystal Stus, the director of communications for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, said.

“It’s a calmer area of the festival and it’s inside. It’s a free area so we invite families to come on down.”

For families with children aged five to 12, the Family Fair offers some indoor physical activity. It also runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“We’ve got military obstacle courses. We have life sized inflatables. On the other side, we have Huddle in the Heartland, which we have players doing player drills and helping grow the game of football,” Stus said.

Also indoors at the REAL District is the Digital Zone, offering a number of free, interactive games for families.

Outdoors, the giant tubeslide is now up and ready for riders aged eight and older.

On Thursday, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters faced Craig Reynolds in a race down the tubeslide. Reynolds took the victory.

“Mayor Masters was talking a lot of trash today, I heard. I was anxious up there though. I really needed that win and it came through,” Reynolds said.

“I think it’s all in the start. I was a little nervous about the start, but you have to get a good start. When I looked back about halfway, she was way behind and I felt a little extra weight on me. I was going to come through in the end.”

If she could redo the race, Mayor Masters said she would carry a sandbag with her.

“I’m just going to suggest that I don’t weigh as much as Craig Reynolds,” Masters said with a laugh.

The tubeslide runs daily through Sunday.