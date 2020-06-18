Advertisement
Here's a look at the guidelines in place for Sask.'s return to school
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has released guidelines for the safe return to in-person classes in the Fall.
The Primary and Secondary Educational Institution Guidelines were developed with leadership from Dr. Saqib Shahab, and with input from the Response Planning Team.
“Schools have been asked to increase sanitation measures and continue to promote proper hygiene practices. This includes the availability of hand sanitizer wherever possible, establishing clear protocols for bringing supplementary school materials such as backpacks and school supplies in and out of schools, and planning for minimized contact among students and staff as much as possible,” the province said in a news release.
Guidelines include specifics on hygiene, physical distancing, limiting shared materials and equipment, extra-curriculars, facilities, illness in care, sanitation, transportation, students with intensive needs and mental and emotional supports.
Parents and caregivers are asked to closely monitor their children for signs of COVID-19.
WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW
- Your child will be recommended to carry their own personal hand sanitizer, in addition to products made available for general use
- Masks, eye protection not required
- Young children will be encouraged to minimize physical interaction; as physical distancing is less likely with young groups.
- Signs will be posted to remind parents and guardians not to enter the school when they are sick
- All disinfectants and hand sanitizers used in schools must be Health Canada approved.
- An isolation area will be established for students that have COVID-19 symptoms and cannot immediately leave