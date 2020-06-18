REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has released guidelines for the safe return to in-person classes in the Fall.

The Primary and Secondary Educational Institution Guidelines were developed with leadership from Dr. Saqib Shahab, and with input from the Response Planning Team.

“Schools have been asked to increase sanitation measures and continue to promote proper hygiene practices. This includes the availability of hand sanitizer wherever possible, establishing clear protocols for bringing supplementary school materials such as backpacks and school supplies in and out of schools, and planning for minimized contact among students and staff as much as possible,” the province said in a news release.

Guidelines include specifics on hygiene, physical distancing, limiting shared materials and equipment, extra-curriculars, facilities, illness in care, sanitation, transportation, students with intensive needs and mental and emotional supports.

Parents and caregivers are asked to closely monitor their children for signs of COVID-19.

WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW