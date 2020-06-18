REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 708.

Of the new cases, 14 are linked to an outbreak in two Hutterite communities in the R.M. of Maple Creek.

The other new case is in the far north region.

There are currently 59 cases considered active.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

14 new cases were reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Wednesday in relation to an outbreak in the R.M. of Maple Creek. These cases are in addition to the nine new cases reported by the province earlier on Wednesday.

Public Health is investigating, including contact tracing and active case finding in targeted areas of the R.M.

The SHA says cases are being investigated in connection to interprovincial travel to Alberta, as well as in the area.

SASK.'S TOP DOCTOR REFLECTS ON MITIGATING COVID-19

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer has been at the centre of local efforts to manage COVID-19. As a physician with more than two decades of experience, Dr. Saqib Shahab said leading the province in a fight against a pandemic has been “humbling."

“My role was to provide the best public health advice,” Shahab said in a sit down interview with CTV News Regina. “But obviously the government had a role to support the response both in terms of health system being able to cope with an influx of cases, but also to be ready for a large surge, but more importantly, what actions can the government support for Saskatchewan residents to take slow the transmission."