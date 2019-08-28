

CTV News Regina





The Hospitals of Regina Foundation launched has launched its 2019 Home Lottery, and this year’s grand prize is a $1.1 million home along with $30,000 cash.

Proceeds from this fall’s lottery will support the foundation’s $2 million cardiac care campaign to give medical teams the most current technology they need to provide life-saving cardiac care in Regina General Hospital’s Mosaic Heart Centre. The Mosaic Company will match support by donating up for $1 million to the cause.

The 3,600 square foot, two story showhome is located in The Creeks. It’s has four bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and an entertainment area with a 100” projector.

Other prizes include a 50/50 draw, a Mercedes-Benz, several vacations, and an early bird prize of a cottage on Pasqua Lake.

Tickets are available and are $100 each, three-packs for $250, five packs for $375 and super packs for $525.