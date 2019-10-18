Downtown will be buzzing with hockey fans ahead of the NHL Heritage Classic as the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District hosts “Hockey Week Downtown.”

Below is a list of events that will take place in Regina’s downtown ahead of the game:

Hockey Film Festival:

Score: A Hockey Musical, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at the Fat Badger

Slap Shot, Oct 22, 7 p.m. at O’hans

Goon, Oct. 23, 7p.m. at O’hans

Indian Horse, Oct 24, 6:30 p.m. at the RPL Film Theatre

The Mighty Ducks, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. at the F.W. Hill Mall

Women in Sport Panel

Women’s History Month will be celebrated with the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame and the Civic Museum of Regina’s Women in Sport Panel. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Centre Court at the Cornwall Centre. Panelists include Linda Burnham, Lisa Franks and Colleen Sostorics.

Hockey Week Pancake Breakfast

Members of the Regina Pats and Mayor Michael Fougere will be on hand to enjoy a pancake breakfast while supplies last. Oct 25 at 8:30 a.m. at City Square Plaza.

STICKS Ball Hockey Tournament

This ball hockey tournament will feature local teams. Pre-registration required. All proceeds go to ShineOn Foundation. Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at City Square Plaza.

Pick-up game

Spend your afternoon playing hockey in City Square Plaza. No registration required. Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

STICKS BBQ Lunch

This $2 BBQ lunch includes a hotdog or hamburger and a drink. Cash only. All proceeds to ShineOn foundation. Oct. 25, 11:30 a.m. at City Square Plaza.

Tailgate Party

A number of family-friendly activities will be available in City Square Plaza ahead of the big game on Oct. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Free Shuttle Service

This free downtown shuttle will run from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on game day from Eleventh Avenue and Hamilton Street, and Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street. Return shuttle will also be available.

Viewing Party

F.W. Hill Mall will host a screening of the game for those without tickets. Watch the Riders vs. the Eskimos at 5 p.m. followed by the NHL Heritage Classic at 8 p.m. Limited seating available. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Rink Inspired Food and Beverage

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and pubs.

Celebrate Hockey

This display by the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame pays tribute to hockey with artifacts and text that detail individual hockey inductees. Window display on the upper floor of the Cornwall Centre.