REGINA -- The Santa Claus Parade returns to the Queen City on Sunday afternoon.

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at Wheaton Kia, located at the corner of Albert Street and Second Avenue North.

Santa's sleigh and floats from businesses across the city, including a crew from CTV News Regina, will then travel north on Albert Street to the Northgate Mall.

At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will head into the mall for pictures, hot chocolate and other treats.

Kids can also bring their letters to Santa to the parade, and Canada Post will collect letters along the parade route.

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon is an above-seasonal 5 C, with a chance of some rain.

Some streets will be closed to non-festive traffic for the duration of the parade.