REGINA -- The NHL arrives in Regina on Saturday as the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets hit the ice at Mosaic Stadium.

It's the first regular-season NHL game to be played in Saskatchewan.

There are still a few tickets available, and then can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Riders' ticket office at Mosaic Stadium.

The #HeritageClassic is just TWO DAYS away! Here's everything you need to know before you go to the big game. #HockeyWeekYQR pic.twitter.com/w5ETAuB8b3 — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) October 24, 2019

The City is offering free shuttle service to and from the game. Buses will leave from Northgate, Southland, University of Regina, Warehouse District, Scarth Street and downtown starting at 5:45 p.m.

There is also paid parking available at Evraz Place. Parking must be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/heritageclassic.

There will be metal detectors at all entrances for security protocol. Bags smaller than 30 cm x 30 cm x 46 cm are permitted in the stadium. Hockey fans can't bring any outside food or beverages. Empty bottles are also not allowed inside the stadium.

All concessions at the stadium will be open throughout the event.

There will be no re-entry into Mosaic Stadium after staff scan your ticket.

Anyone looking for Heritage Classic merchandise can find it at the retail stores throughout the stadium.

Pregame festivities kick off in Confederation Park at 1 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., and puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.