REGINA -- The family of a Regina woman turning 102 held a unique gathering to celebrate the milestone, while abiding by public health orders.

Peggy Reilly turned 102-years-old on Thursday, but due to physical distancing rules, her family was unable to celebrate with her in person.

Instead, the family gathered outside her window to sing happy birthday. The crowd included her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Peggy Reilly's family gathered outside her apartment to sing her happy birthday. (Katy Syrota/CTV News)

“My mom is absolutely amazing,” said Jean Macnamara, Reilly’s daughter. “102, living in her own home. She knows every one of these kids’ birthdays and she is amazing. We’ve been very fortunate.”

The family had planned a big party for the coming weekend, but unfortunately had to be cancelled. The whole family also held a video chat birthday call earlier in the day.

With files from CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota