YORKTON -- Harvest has begun for many producers in our province and with that, comes the challenges of getting the crop off while staying safe on the fields and the roads.

With many farmers heading into their fields - SaskPower is urging producers to remember the possible dangers hanging overhead.

“If you know that you're going to transport your combine from one field to another and there's some low hanging power lines, give us a call ahead of time and we'll come move the lines for you, “Scott McGregor, a SaskPower spokesman, said.

According to SaskPower, since January there have been over 200 incidents involving farm machinery hitting power lines and poles – each with the potential of serious injuries or even death.

“This year we're seeing a slight de-crease in last years trend but as encouraging as that is, any line contact is one too many. So we want to make sure that people are taking the right steps and the right measures to come home safe at night," McGregor added.

Getting home safely sometimes requires big farming machinery to have to go on main roads, leaving some motorists feeling frustrated with the slow pace.

“What drivers need to be aware of when you’re coming up on farm equipment on the highway, you really need to keep your eyes on the horizon and slow down if you see a large piece of equipment. Chances are they aren't moving as fast as you are at highway speeds," Tyler McMurchy, SGI media manager said.

While some of these dangers may seem obvious, with the rush of harvest, they can sometimes be easy to forget.

“For example if your combine heather gets plugged make sure you turn off your machine before going and sticking your arm in it. You have the potential to get [your arm] caught in your machine or getting entangled with your machinery.