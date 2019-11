REGINA -- Maclean’s interactive chart allows viewers to see how communities rank in terms violent crime, change in Crime Severity Index, homicide, sexual assault, assault, firearms offence, robbery, breaking and entering, fraud, impaired driving, pre-legalization cannabis trafficking, cocaine trafficking, other drug trafficking, youth crime, and all crime.

Highlights:

Regina: #24 in all crime, #28 in violent crime, #6 in firearms offences, #15 in youth crime, #12 in breaking and entering and #16 in robbery,

Saskatoon: #23 in all crime, #27 in violent crime, #21 in firearms offences, #10 in youth crime, #11 in breaking and entering and #14 in robbery.

All crime:

North Battleford, Sask. Thompson, Man. Quesnel, B.C. Wetaskiwin, Alta. Portage la Prairie, Man. Prince Albert and area, Sask. Williams Lake, B.C. Selkirk, Man. Grande Prairie, Alta. Red Deer, Alta.

Homicide:

Thompson, Man. Selkirk, Man. Kenora and area, Ont. Labrador City and area, N.L. Quesnel, B.C. Timmins, Ont. Georgian Bluffs, Ont. Elliot Lake, Ont. Williams Lake, B.C. Nelson, B.C.

Violent crime:

Thompson, Man. North Battleford, Sask. Portage la Prairie, Man. Prince Albert and area, Sask. Quesnel, B.C. Wetaskiwin, Alta. Selkirk, Man. Terrace, B.C. Williams Lake, B.C. Timmins, Ont.

Click here to read the full interactive list.