YORKTON -- Saskatchewan’s provincial parks are offering several safe outdoor activities for families to enjoy this winter.

The Ministry of Parks Culture and Sport said it emphasizes that the safety of visitors and staff is of the utmost importance.

”Instead of trying to create events where people would gather for a short amount of time in a small area, we planned the opposite and we planned things that people can do any time of the day without it being too busy and could allow households to maintain distance,” Assistant Deputy Minister for Provincial Parks, Jennifer Johnson said.

Signage is in place throughout the parks to remind visitors of the safety protocols and restrictions in place.

WINTER ACTIVITIES

Duck Mountain Provincial Park lies along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border. The park offers a number of physically-distanced outdoor activities from skating, tobogganing, cross country skiing and much more.

Kevin Sutton, a cottage owner in Duck Mountain refers to the park as the province's “chunk of paradise.”

“The amenities that I like are the wilderness of the Boreal Forest. The cross country skiing here is fabulous and when the trails are groomed it’s really great. The gold course is also quite unique as it is carved out of the Boreal forest,” Sutton said.

Robert Ritchie, owner of Madge Lake Developments said there is lots of fun to go around.

"Duck Mountain ski hill area which of course has I think 15 runs and they have a large facility there where you can have a meal and cocktails if you wish,” Ritchie said. “They can rent skis and you can enjoy yourself and enjoy the winter wonderland."

Madge Lake Retreats also offers no-contact check in for its properties.