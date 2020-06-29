REGINA -- Phase 4.2 of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan began on June 29, with museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres set to open under specific conditions.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.

PARKS, CAMPGROUNDS

On June 26, parks and campgrounds opened to full capacity including washrooms and showers.

Some sites that closed in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 have already opening for booking, and more will become available in the coming days.

OUTDOORS SPORTS

Outdoor sports and other outdoor activities resumed on June 22 and the province has updated the necessary guidelines. Contact sports teams should create “mini leagues” to ensure limited people are coming into contact with eachother.

NON-MEDICAL MASKS

Restaurant, bar, gym and personal care staff unable to maintain proper physical distancing are required to wear a non medical mask. Older staff and seniors are advised to wear a mask too.

LOCKER ROOMS, SHOWERS AND CHANGE ROOMS NOW OPEN

Locker rooms, showers and changing spaces at gyms, pools and beaches are will be permitted to open. Change rooms in retail facilities can now move to full capacity.

NO CASINOS, BINGO HALLS YET

Casinos and bingo halls are still not allowed to open according to the Premier Scott Moe, who added that part of the reopening will be announced at a later date.

SGI reopened road tests to the public on June 25.