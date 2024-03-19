Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
While the fine details of the budget won’t be revealed until Finance Minister Donna Harpauer rises in the assembly around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, political and economic experts weighed in this past week on some possible directions the province could take with its budget.
Tom McIntosh, professor of politics and international studies at the University of Regina (U of R), said considering 2024 is an election year, the budget may look a little different than non-election years.
“They’re usually full of lots of little goodies for people, whether they’re tax rebates or reductions or special programs and the like. There’s been a tendency to do a lot of kind of targeted kinds of things like the home renovation tax credit that this government has had in the past,” he said.
“I think that’ll be the big thing is how much pre-election spending is there going to be.”
However, McIntosh said the government is not in as good fiscal shape as they hoped it would be, which may be a bit of a problem.
“It limits how much sort of big time spending they can do, given the fact that … we’ve gone from a surplus to a projected deficit,” he said.
Because of the projected shortfall, Jason Childs, an economics professor at the U of R, said he doesn’t think there will be any major shifts in this budget.
“I think what they’re going to want to campaign on … is sort of a fiscal responsibility type idea and they’re not going to be able to get that if their last budget before an election is a huge deficit,” he said.
Childs said he does not expect any surprises in this year’s budget, and feels the priorities in spending will remain education, health, and social services.
“I think we’ve seen the big spending announcement with the education push, I’m not expecting a whole lot more,” he said. “I think there will be very targeted new bits of spending but I’m not expecting a huge splash out.”
“I think they’ll be a little looser with the purse strings than they have been in the past but not dramatically.”
McIntosh said he would like to see a priority in healthcare spending in this budget.
“Given the state of the healthcare system, given the level of public anxiety about the healthcare system, that they would announce … at least significant changes and reforms to the system,” he said.
In terms of taxes, both Childs and McIntosh say they don’t foresee anything dramatic.
“I’m not expecting anything major, I don’t think we’re going to see a raft of new taxes, we might see some tinkering around the edges,” Childs said.
The provincial election is scheduled to be held on or before Oct. 28. There have been speculations it may be called earlier but both Childs and McIntosh don’t see that happening, depending on circumstances.
“If suddenly we have a federal election, that might change the date of our provincial election because that’s happened in the past,” Childs said.
“I don’t think there’s any great advantage of going early at this point,” McIntosh said.
Several long-standing MLA’s are not running again, including Harpauer, which may have an impact on the budget and upcoming election.
“It may affect how they use the budget for the election a little bit but I think it has a bigger impact in somebody like Harpauer not being a member of caucus after the next election,” McIntosh said.
Childs said he could see Harpauer perhaps wanting to make a lasting impression going into her final budget as finance minister.
“I think you might see Minister Harpauer decide to be looking for something of a legacy to leave … that may be another big push to retire a bunch of debt, it may be something else.”
All in all, both Childs and McIntosh don’t see a dramatic budget being released, despite it being an election year.
“There might be some modest increases … if there are any increases, they’ll be modest,” McIntosh said.
Childs said he gets the sense this year is going to be much of the same.
“This is going to be pretty much a steady-as-we-go budget and we’re going to run on our record,” Childs said.
“If you’re holding your breath hoping for a major new spending program, I don’t think that’s going to come.”
CTV News Regina and Saskatoon will have coverage of the 2024 provincial budget online and during the 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:30 p.m. newscasts.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Woman has hand amputated after freak accident with hair dryer
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
Man to plead guilty in eagle 'killing spree' on U.S. reservation to sell feathers on black market
A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market.
Did U.K. hospital staff try to snoop on Kate's medical records?
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
A B.C. man paid $2,100 for a kitten he saw on Kijiji and then changed his mind. Here's why he was entitled to a full refund
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
Wintry weather in store for much of Canada in first few days of spring
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
Saskatoon
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Fringe Sask. political figure raising funds to pay pandemic-era fines
A Saskatoon fringe political figure who received a series of tickets for flouting pandemic-era public health orders is trying to raise funds after losing an appeal to have them quashed last month.
Winnipeg
-
3 salmonella cases in Manitoba linked to nation-wide outbreak: province
A national outbreak being investigated by Canada’s public health agency includes three cases in Manitoba, according to the province.
-
US$1.3 million of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing US$1.3 million worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Do you know this man? Police release images of person of interest in fatal shooting
Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found outside a Winnipeg apartment building last fall.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of snow as cooler air settles in
Welcome to spring. Tuesday was the Vernal Equinox and we have some snowfall warnings and a big drop in temperature to help usher in the new season.
-
Draisaitl nets overtime winner as Oilers edge Canadiens 3-2
The Edmonton Oilers’ usually deadly power play finally got the job done, even if it took a fifth try and an opportunity in extra time to do so.
Calgary
-
Calgary under snowfall warning, drivers warned to take precautions
The city of Calgary is under a snowfall warning on Wednesday morning as another snowstorm hit the region overnight.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
Effectiveness of psychedelics on alcohol use disorder the focus of U of C study
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Toronto
-
Winter travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 17 vehicles involved in collisions on Hwy. 401 ramp
Toronto's first full day of spring will be marked by periods of heavy flurries and near zero visibility and is already causing problems on some of the city’s major roadways.
-
'A little spring cleaning': Toronto mayor outlines goals for FIFA World Cup amid controversy
Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday that it's time for "a little spring cleaning" when it comes to Toronto's strategy around the FIFA World Cup Games the city will host in 2026.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Ottawa
-
41 employees impacted as Metro to close its Ottawa distribution centre
Metro Inc. will be shutting the doors of its Ottawa produce distribution centre as part of a major facility modernization later this spring.
-
You need to earn more than $129K to buy a home in Ottawa: Report
The income required to buy a new home in Ottawa increased in February, according to a new report by ratehub.com.
-
Former PM Mulroney's funeral cortege to travel from Ottawa to Montreal this afternoon
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be minor slowdowns or delays on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border today as the former prime minister Brian Mulroney's funeral cortege travels to Montreal. Police are asking people not to park along the highway.
Montreal
-
Ottawa's $900M transfer will be fully invested into Quebec's health-care network: health minister
The Legault government has guaranteed that the $900 million it received 'unconditionally' from Ottawa will be invested in the health-care network.
-
PQ would win majority government, according to new Quebec poll
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government continues to tumble in Quebecers' voting intentions, according to a Léger poll. It also said the Parti Québécois (PQ) can now hope to form a majority government.
-
Quebec coalition denounces 'Canada's complicity' in Israel-Hamas war
A coalition that says it represents 191 Quebec civil society organizations and 134 public figures is calling for a ceasefire and denouncing 'Canada's complicity' in Israel's military intervention in the Palestinian territories.
Vancouver
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
-
A B.C. man paid $2,100 for a kitten he saw on Kijiji and then changed his mind. Here's why he was entitled to a full refund
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
London
-
From snowsquall watch to a warning, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring.
-
City looking for women, gender diverse youth or transgender youth to become firefighters
In partnership with the London fire and Fire Service Women Ontario, the city is calling on women, gender-diverse youth or transgender youth, aged 15-19, to consider becoming a fire fighter.
-
Two-vehicle crash prompts road closures in Zorra Township
Police said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might be the second official day of spring, but it won’t feel like it in Waterloo Region today.
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Dozens of collisions in Waterloo Region and Guelph Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police say 38 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday as a blast of winter weather hit the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
Crash involving school bus with kids on board in Sudbury
No children were hurt, but an SUV driver sustained minor injuries in a crash with a school bus in the McCrea Heights area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Halifax has spent more than $33,000 on clearing out three homeless encampments
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.
-
Spring snow brings possible slippery start to parts of the Maritimes Thursday
Spring snow is on its way for parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.