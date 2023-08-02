Here's what's happening for this year's Queen City Exhibition

Here’s what’s happening during this year’s running of the Queen City Exhibition.

The fair’s four day events schedule promises to provide an “enchanting experience” for all ages.

Running from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, the festival has a host of highlighted musical performances.

On Thursday, the Original 16 Stage in Confederation Park will feature a performance from Flo Rida at 9 p.m.

Fans of Boys II Men will have their chance to see the legendary R&B group on Friday at the same time.

The James Barker Band is set to perform Saturday – with Finger 11 and Juno award winning rock band Sloan closing out festivities on Sunday.

As for other exciting attractions, the annual Pile O’ Bones Rodeo is set to go ahead on Friday and Saturday – beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

In the “Family Zone” – located in the International Trade Centre Hall B – kids can be treated to the canine circus, Doo Doo The Clown, story time with Bluey the Dog as well as the MegaBounce.

The yearly attraction of the QCX Eating Contest will once again feature competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

The mini-donut eating contest raises funds for the Regina Food Bank, with the event raising $63,540 last year.

The trade centre will also feature the marketplace, Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience, Indigenous Village and much more.

A full schedule of the festivities for QCX can be found here.