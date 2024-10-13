Here's what's open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina

REGINA
    Victoria Park in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News) Victoria Park in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News)
    Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and since it is a statutory holiday, there will be some shortened hours for some services in the City of Regina.

    Most Regina Public Library (RPL) locations from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Glen Elm and Connaught Branches are regularly closed on Monday.

    Some programs, including a Thankful Thanksgiving Storytime, and Thanksgiving Movie Matinee, will be held at Central Library.

    Regular RPL hours will resume on Oct. 15.

    City Services

    All civic offices will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and entry gates will close at 6:45 p.m.

    The yard waste depot will be closed but waste collection will be picked up as per their usual schedules.

    Regina Transit will be operating using the Sunday schedule, but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed. Paratransit Service will be operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Gates to the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the office will be closed.

    The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Sportplex – Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Parking meters will not be in effect.

