Here's when street sweeping will begin in Regina

Street sweeping will soon begin in different neighbourhoods in Regina to clear away leaves, as well as remove sand and debris from roads.

Beginning on Monday, the first phase of the street sweep will start. This will include street sweeping on 47 kilometres of boulevards and major streets, like Albert Street and Lewvan Drive, according to a release from the City of Regina.

As well, areas including Harbour Landing, General Hospital, Downtown, and Cathedral will be part of the first phase, and crews will work 20 hours a day, seven days a week to complete street sweeping in those areas.

No parking zones will be marked with signage and cars left in those zones on a sweep day will be ticketed $120 and towed, the city said.

The city recommends residents download the Sweep&Plow app to see when crews will be in their neighbourhood.

If you see street sweeping equipment, the city advises people to leave lots of room for the machinery, as they can create dusty conditions.

The spring street sweep will be completed in about 10 weeks and details on the second phase will be provided by the city later on.