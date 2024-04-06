REGINA
Regina

    • Here's when street sweeping will begin in Regina

    Regina's City Hall can be seen in this file photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina's City Hall can be seen in this file photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Street sweeping will soon begin in different neighbourhoods in Regina to clear away leaves, as well as remove sand and debris from roads.

    Beginning on Monday, the first phase of the street sweep will start. This will include street sweeping on 47 kilometres of boulevards and major streets, like Albert Street and Lewvan Drive, according to a release from the City of Regina.

    As well, areas including Harbour Landing, General Hospital, Downtown, and Cathedral will be part of the first phase, and crews will work 20 hours a day, seven days a week to complete street sweeping in those areas.

    No parking zones will be marked with signage and cars left in those zones on a sweep day will be ticketed $120 and towed, the city said.

    The city recommends residents download the Sweep&Plow app to see when crews will be in their neighbourhood.

    If you see street sweeping equipment, the city advises people to leave lots of room for the machinery, as they can create dusty conditions.

    The spring street sweep will be completed in about 10 weeks and details on the second phase will be provided by the city later on.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

      Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

    • Blades take series in five

      The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News