REGINA -- Garth Brooks will play a live show in numerous North American cities and towns on June 27. One of the locations scheduled to broadcast the event is the Twilite Drive-In in Wolseley.

WOW I just got word that there are over 300,000 people in que by car for #GarthDriveIn! THANK YOU for showing up like this!! Please be patient as this is a first for all of us! The 27th is going to be AWESOME and we’re doing it together! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 19, 2020

Tickets will go back on sale on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CST., after the first round of tickets sold out on Friday.