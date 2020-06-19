Advertisement
Here's when you can see Garth Brooks live at the Wolseley drive-in
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 2:42PM CST Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 2:44PM CST
Country music star Garth Brooks speaks at a news conference on Thursday, July 10, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
REGINA -- Garth Brooks will play a live show in numerous North American cities and towns on June 27. One of the locations scheduled to broadcast the event is the Twilite Drive-In in Wolseley.
Tickets will go back on sale on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CST., after the first round of tickets sold out on Friday.