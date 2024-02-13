Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency

Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day as well.

When the Riders re-signed O’Day to a two year deal despite missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the spotlight was firmly on what O’Day would do to change the culture.

Back in November, O’Day hired Argos defensive coordinator Corey Mace to be the new head coach – which marked the first major step.

Free agency is the other major building block.

A.J Ouellette

Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette (34) looks down while playing against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL Eastern Conference finals football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.

Last season, the power back recorded his best season in the CFL, running for more than a thousand yards and eight touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Riders haven’t had a running back crack the 1,000 yard mark on the ground since William Powell in 2019.

Ouellette added 16 catches for 163 yards and two more scores in 2023.

He joins a running back group that includes recently re-signed Frankie Hickson, and new to the CFL Jerrion Ealy, who signed with the Green and White on Dec. 14, 2023.

Ouellette’s signing marks the end of Jamal Morrow’s career as a Rider.

Through 16 games last season, Morrow ran for 907 yards and four touchdowns. He did add 36 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.

Ouellette is making his way to Saskatchewan and is set to make his first appearance as a member of the Green and White on Wednesday.

Jermarcus Hardrick

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jermarcus Hardrick (51) holds the Banjo Bowl trophy as he celebrates with fans after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL football action in Winnipeg Saturday, September 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Riders also made a big splash with the signing of Jermarcus Hardrick to a two year deal.

Hardrick was the top offensive lineman on the CFL free agent market.

Last season, Hardrick was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman, losing to the eventual winner Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts.

The 33-year-old has played with the Blue Bombers since 2016, before that he was with the Riders in 2015 starting in eight games.

The Riders offensive line has been under the microscope the past two seasons.

In 2022, the Riders gave up the most quarterback sacks in the league with 77.

Last season was a little better, giving up 54 sacks. However, the Green and White still ranked third worst in the league.

Jalon Edwards-Cooper

B.C. Lions' Jalon Edwards-Cooper celebrates after returning a blocked Montreal Alouettes field goal attempt for a touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Riders also announced they’ve added depth to their secondary – signing 26-year-old defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper.

Last season, Edwards-Cooper played wide side corner for the Lions, picking up 36 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 games.

He also scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal.

Edwards-Cooper joins a secondary group featuring Rolan Milligan, Amari Henderson, Deontai Williams and C.J. Reavis who is expected to play the strong side linebacker spot full time after the release of Derrick Moncrief.

