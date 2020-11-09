REGINA -- Voters in Regina elected on Monday night a number of new faces to the public and catholic school boards.

Here is who will be the new representatives.

PUBLIC

Subdivision 1 – Ted Jaleta

Jaleta will be the new representative for Subdivision 1. He said he wants to be a strong voice for all newcomers, people with different learning requirements and those with disabilities. He wants to focus on inclusivity, anti-bullying and combating racism. He won with 52 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 2 – Elizabeth Strom

Strom will be the new representative for Subdivision 2. She has volunteered in schools across Regina for Junior Achievement in Saskatchewan. She wants to prioritize success for students, ensure appropriate technology is available and keep education a priority. She won with 34 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 3 – Adam Hicks

Adam Hicks will again be representing Subdivision 3. He served as the vice-chair during the previous term. He said is has worked to make Regina the best place to live. He received 88 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 4 – Cindy Anderson

Cindy Anderson will again be representing Subdivision 4. She has worked on a provincial level with the Sask. School Board and Sask. Cancer Clinic, promoting health and wellness. She received 70 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 5 – Sarah Cummings Truszkowski

Cummings Truszkowski beat incumbent Tanya Foster for Subdivision 5. She has a background in education and teaches art from her home studio in Cathedral. She is a member of End Poverty Regina and led fundraising efforts to rebuild the Connaught playground. She wants to make schools safer, stronger and more inclusive. She received 57 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 6 – Tara Molson

Tara Molson will be newly representing Subdivision 6. She serves as the senior director of community programs and childcare with YWCA Regina. She said she is committed to child and youth advocacy, safer spaces for all, equitable funding, resource distribution and positive work environments. She received 55 per cent of the vote.

Subdivision 7 – Lacey Weekes

Weekes beat incumbent Jay Kasperski. She is an environmental educator with Nature Saskatchewan, and has said she will advocate for more outdoor opportunities for students. She received 61 per cent of the vote.

CATHOLIC

Rob Bresciani – Bresciani served on the previous catholic school board. He has said catholic rights, proper funding, class size and COVID-19 safety measures need to be priorities.

Vicky Bonnel – Bonnel has served as the chair and deputy chair of the catholic school board during the past four terms. She has said she is a strong advocate for adequate funding, resources and educational supports.

Shauna Weninger – Weninger will be new to the catholic school board. She believes in smaller class sizes, mental health, truth and reconciliation, catholic and inclusive education.

Ryan Bast – Bast will be new to the catholic school board. He has a background in OH&S and said he recognizes the value of safety, mental health and wellness support.

Bob Kowalchuck – Kowalchuck is returning to the catholic school board. He said he is committed to defending catholic aducation, advocating for funding and supporting transparency.

Juliet Bushi – Bushi is new to the catholic school board. She said she is a community leader with many years of volunteer experience. She said her work with culturally and ethnically diverse children will be an asset to the board.