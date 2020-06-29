REGINA -- A man who is considered a high risk to reoffend sexually will be living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood, according to Regina Police.

RPS is issuing a public advisory for 71-year-old Steven Brian Ewanchuk, who has a long history of violent sexual offences beginning in 1970.

He has eight convictions for sex offences and four for non-compliance with court ordered conditions.

While incarcerated, Ewanchuk completed programs designed to address his risk factors, however, an assessing psychologist says the results of the program are unlikely to substantially address his risk to reoffend.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 200 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

Ewanchuk began his unescorted access to the community on Monday. His residence will provide supervision and monitoring of his activities.

He is bound to court conditions through February 2028. He must follow a list of special conditions, including following a treatment plan, not being in near, or around places where children under the age of 18 gather; and he must notify his parole supervisor of any intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships with women.

Ewanchuk is also not allowed to have contact with the victim, or their family, of his current offence, or be in the presence of any girls under the age of 18, unless accompanied by a responsible adult.

Police say this information is being provided so the public can take preventative measures, not to perform any form of vigilantism, or other unreasonable contact directed at this person.

Anyone who has any concerns or questions is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500. Anyone who wants to report an incident where Ewanchuk is in violation of his conditions can call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).